National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $367.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

