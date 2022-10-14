National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.75. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.