National Bank of Canada FI Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,039 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.35% of Livent worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Livent Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.51 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

