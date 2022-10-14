National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of APA worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

