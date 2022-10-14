National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,136 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $292.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.