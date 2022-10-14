National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enerflex Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.20 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

TSE:EFX opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.98. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.10 million and a PE ratio of -26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

