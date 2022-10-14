Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

