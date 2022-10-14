NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

