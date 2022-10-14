NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
