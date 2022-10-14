My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My DeFi Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,166,785.69717916 in circulation. The last known price of My DeFi Pet is 0.0804831 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,652,226.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mydefipet.com/.”

