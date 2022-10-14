My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2.73 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.01409146 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005047 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.01604825 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

