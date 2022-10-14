Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.76. 40,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

