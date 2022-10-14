Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,099,201 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

