Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 1,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

