MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 86,466 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.93.

MSD Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $488,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

