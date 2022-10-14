MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 5,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.04.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,494,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 480,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,759,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

