Morgan Stanley Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $28.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

