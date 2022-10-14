Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 3.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.93.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

