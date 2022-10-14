Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

GLUE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,438. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

