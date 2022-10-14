Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67.83 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $140.78 or 0.00733133 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $67.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00267437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00122066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00257757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00259919 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,187,307 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

