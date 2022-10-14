Monero Trading Down 4% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $104.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $142.92 or 0.00736144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00263789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00118884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00562018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00257870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00263452 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,186,937 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,186,566.44101362. The last known price of Monero is 142.76768607 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $69,103,562.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

