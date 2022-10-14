Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after buying an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after buying an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $21,130,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

