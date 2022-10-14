Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,291,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.
Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,702. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
