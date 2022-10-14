Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,291,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,702. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

