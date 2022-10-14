MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.88.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 21,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,868. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

