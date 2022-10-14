Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,626 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 791,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 156,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

