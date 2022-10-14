Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 62 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $400.59. 30,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,399. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.19. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

