Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,859. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

