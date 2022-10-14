Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases Shares of 712 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $19.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.00. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

