Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 202 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $19.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

