Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 130,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,591. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

