Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 261,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,512. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

