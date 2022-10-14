Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

IDXX traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,582. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

