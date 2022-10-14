Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $15.76 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol (MIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mirror Protocol has a current supply of 370,575,000 with 77,742,679.932493 in circulation. The last known price of Mirror Protocol is 0.20393149 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $18,481,399.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mirror.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

