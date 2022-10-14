Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) PT Raised to $10.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

MIR opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.