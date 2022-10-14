MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $84.04 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,635,308 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex (PLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. MinePlex has a current supply of 414,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinePlex is 0.28935139 USD and is down -10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,894,621.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineplex.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

