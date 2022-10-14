MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.65

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 14476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

