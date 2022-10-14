Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $615,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $107.79. 36,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,552. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.