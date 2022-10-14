Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,912. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

