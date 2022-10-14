Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

