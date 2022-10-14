Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. 254,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

