Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. 97,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,405. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

