Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC remained flat at $31.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

