Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $566.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $121,376. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

