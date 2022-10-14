Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.63. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.26). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

