Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Middleby Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. 8,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

