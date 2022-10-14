MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 76,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

