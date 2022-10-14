Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,141.00. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,067. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.36.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.