Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.67 million and $2.72 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.62 or 0.01404454 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00023520 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.01611445 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.