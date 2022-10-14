Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

MSB stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 155,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,361. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of ($4.37) million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

