Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. 21,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,825. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

