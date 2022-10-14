Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 203,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 11,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,074. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.